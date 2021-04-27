Ant IPO-approval process under investigation by Beijing

One focus is Shanghai’s STAR Market, where Mr. Ma had planned to list Ant, along with Hong Kong’s stock exchange. Initially, the STAR board was seen as a savvy choice. It was created at the height of the U.S.-China trade war to help Chinese tech companies raise money and better compete with their American peers, and local officials and securities regulators knew its importance to the top leadership: Mr. Xi himself had announced the decision to launch in late 2018. According to officials with knowledge of the process, one of the few people he had discussed the STAR plan with before the announcement was Shanghai Communist Party chief Li Qiang.

