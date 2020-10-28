Ant plans early book close for HK IPO due to great demand

Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. is planning to stop taking investor orders for the Hong Kong leg of its initial public offering (IPO) a day earlier than scheduled as the record stock sale has already been heavily subscribed, according to people familiar with the matter.

Demand has been so great the Hangzhou-based firm is set to close the institutional investor order book on Wednesday, said the people, requesting not to be identified because the matter is private.

Ant was initially planning to close the Hong Kong book at 5 pm on Thursday for each region globally, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg. The potential move would bring the closing in line with the Shanghai leg.

A representative for Ant declined to comment.

Ant is seeking to raise about $34.5 billion through IPOs in Shanghai and Hong Kong, a blockbuster listing that will be the biggest IPO ever and make it one of the most valuable finance firms on the planet. The operator of the Alipay platform will have a market value of about $315 billion based on Monday’s filings, bigger than JPMorgan Chase & Co. and more than the gross domestic product of Finland.

The sale vaults Ma’s fortune to $71.6 billion, topping the Walmart Inc. heirs.

The blockbuster Shanghai debut of Ant Group will push the value of new stocks in China to a record this year.

Ant Group is seeking to raise about 114.9 billion yuan ($17.1 billion) from the China leg of its IPO. That’s even before it opts to exercise a so-called greenshoe option, which would allow the firm to sell more stocks.

Ant Group’s Shanghai listing will beat the previous record held by Agricultural Bank of China Ltd’s 68.5 billion yuan debut in 2010.

The fintech giant’s debut will take the total value of new listings in Shanghai and Shenzhen to at least 503 billion yuan, surpassing the prior record of 491 billion yuan from 2010. That’s according to data compiled by Bloomberg based on the trading start date.

The IPO is attracting interest from some of the world’s biggest money managers, and sparking a frenzy among individual investors in China clamouring for a piece of the sale.

The strong demand puts the much-anticipated IPO on track to surpass Saudi Aramco’s $29 billion sale last year. Ant priced its Shanghai stock at 68.8 yuan ($10.27) apiece and its Hong Kong shares at HK$80 ($10.32) each. The company may raise another $5.17 billion if it exercises the option to sell additional shares to meet demand, known as the greenshoe.

Ant will trade under the ticker symbol 688688 in Shanghai and 6688 in Hong Kong, in keeping with Ma’s fondness for the number eight, which is often associated with wealth in China. Ma’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, which owns about a third of Ant, trades under the ticker 9988 in Hong Kong.

Ma, the former English teacher who co-founded Alibaba with $60,000, is poised to become the world’s 11th-richest person after the IPO.

Ma’s 8.8% stake is worth $27.4 billion based on the stock pricing in Hong Kong and Shanghai. That will lift the 56-year-old’s fortune to $71.6 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, exceeding that of Oracle’s Larry Ellison, L’Oreal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers and individual members of the Waltons, whose family own Walmart.

Ant Group is scheduled to start trading on 5 November in Hong Kong. The firm has yet to announce the listing date for its mainland shares, but it’s expected to be similar.

