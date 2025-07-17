Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment date in focus. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Anthem Biosciences IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Anthem Biosciences Ltd received stellar demand from investors. As the bidding period has ended, focus now shifts on Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment date.

The public issue was launched on July 14 and ended on July 16. Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment date is likely to be today, 17 July 2025. The IPO listing date is expected to be July 21, and the equity shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.

Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised soon. Once the company fixes the Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment status, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on July 18, and initiate refunds to the unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can watch out for Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Anthem Biosciences IPO registrar.

In order to do Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment status check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below.

Anthem Biosciences IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Anthem Biosciences Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Anthem Biosciences IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Anthem Biosciences Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Anthem Biosciences IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Choose ‘Anthem Biosciences Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP Today Anthem Biosciences shares are available at a strong premium in the grey market. According to market experts, Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP today is ₹144 per share. This means that in the grey market, Anthem Biosciences shares are trading higher by ₹144 than their issue price.

Considering Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Anthem Biosciences shares would be ₹714 apiece, which is at a 25.26% premium to the IPO price of ₹570 per share.

Anthem Biosciences IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for the public issue opened on Monday, July 14, and closed on Wednesday, July 16. Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment date is likely today, July 17, and the IPO listing date is July 21. Anthem Biosciences shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Anthem Biosciences IPO price band was fixed at ₹570 per share. The company raised ₹3,395.00 crore from the bookbuilding issue, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 5.96 crore equity shares.

Anthem Biosciences' IPO was subscribed 63.86 times in total. As per the NSE subscription data, the retail portion was subscribed 5.64 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was booked 42.36 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 182.65 times subscription.

JM Financial is the book-running lead manager of the Anthem Biosciences IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue.