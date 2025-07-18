Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment status declared; what GMP signals as focus shifts on listing date

Anthem Biosciences IPO Listing: The initial public offering (IPO) of Anthem Biosciences Ltd witnessed strong demand during its subscription period. As the Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment status is finalised, investors now shift focus towards the share listing next week.

The bidding for the public issue was open from July 14 to July 16. Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment date was July 17, and Anthem Biosciences IPO listing date is likely July 21.

Anthem Biosciences shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Anthem Biosciences Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course,” a notice on the BSE said.

Ahead of Anthem Biosciences IPO listing, investors watch out for the trends in grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price. Here’s what Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP today signals ahead of the listing.

Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP Today Anthem Biosciences shares are witnessing a bullish trend in the unlisted market with a strong grey market premium (GMP). Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP today is ₹144 per share, according to market experts. This indicates that in the grey market, Anthem Biosciences shares are trading higher by ₹144 than their issue price.

Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of Anthem Biosciences shares would be ₹714 apiece, which is at a premium of more than 25% to the IPO price of ₹570 per share.

Anthem Biosciences IPO Subscription Status, Key Details Anthem Biosciences IPO was open for public subscription from Monday, July 14, to Wednesday, July 16. Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment date was July 17, and the Anthem Biosciences IPO listing date is July 21. Anthem Biosciences shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹3,395.00 crore from the book-building issue at a fixed IPO price band of ₹570 per share. The IPO was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 5.96 crore equity shares.

Anthem Biosciences IPO was subscribed 63.86 times in total, as per the NSE subscription data. The retail portion was booked 5.64 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 42.36 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 182.65 times subscription.

JM Financial is the book-running lead manager of the Anthem Biosciences IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue.