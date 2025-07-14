Anthem Biosciences IPO day 1 Live: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Buy or not?

Anthem Biosciences IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Anthem Biosciences Limited has hit the Indian primary market today. The public issue will remain open until 16 July 2025. This means the book build issue will remain open from Monday to Wednesday. The company promoters have declared the Anthem Biosciences IPO price band at ₹540 to ₹570 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹3,395 crore from this initial offer, which is entirely offer-for-sale (OFS). Anthem Biosciences IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The company's shares are available in the grey market before the Anthem Biosciences IPO subscription opening. According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹101 in the grey market today.

Anthem Biosciences IPO subscription status By 11:30 AM on day 1 of bidding, the public issue had been subscribed 0.14 times, the retail portion had been booked 0.17 times, and the NII portion had been booked 0.26 times.

Top Anthem Biosciences IPO details 1] Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹101 in the grey market today.

2] Anthem Biosciences IPO subscription date: The public issue has opened today and will remain open until 16 July 2025.

3] Anthem Biosciences IPO price: The company has declared a price band of ₹540 to ₹570 per equity share.

4] Anthem Biosciences IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹3,395 crore from this initial public offering (ipo), which is entirely offer-for-sale (OFS).

5] Anthem Biosciences IPO lot size: Bidders can apply in lots, and one lot will comprise 26 company shares.

6] Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allotment is 17 July 2025.

7] Anthem Biosciences IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Ltd has been appointed registrar of the public issue.

8] Anthem Biosciences IPO lead managers: JM Financial, Citigroup Global Markets, JP Morgan India, and Nomura Financial Advisors have been appointed lead managers of the public offer.

9] Anthem Biosciences IPO listing date: The most likely date for share debut is 21 July 2025.

Anthem Biosciences IPO: Buy or not? 10] Anthem Biosciences IPO review: Advising invstors to apply for the book-build issue, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, "The company is a CRDMO – contract research development and manufacturing organization with fully integrated operations spanning across drug discovery, development and manufacturing with integrated New Chemical entity and New Biological Entity Capabilities. The company reported revenues of ₹1,844.55 crores and a PAT of ₹451 crores for the year ended March 25. The net margins are a healthy 23.4%. The EPS is ₹8.04. The PE multiple on a fully diluted basis is at 67.16-70.90," adding, "The key takeaway from this offer for sale is that the promoter founder of the company would continue to hold over 52% of the company and is not selling a single share in the entirely an offer for sale issue. This is a big comforting factor for investors nowadays, who are very wary of the entire offer for sale issues."

Anand Rathi has also assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, saying, "The company has shown a profitable track record against its peers and intends to maintain it by leveraging its integrated manufacturing and technological capabilities by focusing on building complex speciality ingredients, peptides, probiotics, etc. On valuation parse, based on the annualised FY25, it is seeking PE of 70.6 times, and the post-issue market cap comes at ₹3,18,673 Mn. With this, the issue is fairly priced. We believe the company has the potential to continue to grow its revenue and profitability ratios compared to its peers. Hence, we give a "SUBSCRIBE" rating for the issue."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.