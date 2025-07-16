Anthem Biosciences IPO day 3: Issue subscribed over 60 times; check GMP, subscription status and other details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Anthem Biosciences concluded on Wednesday, 16 July. The issue closed with a healthy subscription at the end of the bidding period, led by strong demand from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

Following the closure of the Anthem Biosciences IPO, investor focus will shift to its allotment, which is due on 17 July 2025. Investors can check the allotment on the BSE and NSE websites.

The mainboard IPO, which opened on 14 July, saw an increase in its grey market premium (GMP) as the issue progressed.

Anthem Biosciences IPO Subscription Status Anthem Biosciences' IPO was subscribed 63.86 times on the last day of the book-building process.

The retail portion was subscribed 5.64 times, while the NII portion was booked as much as 42.35 times.

The qualified institutional buyers portion was booked 182.65 times, surpassing the other categories. On the last day, the employee portion was booked 6.59 times.

The expected listing date for Anthem Biosciences shares is 21 July, and they will be listed on both the BSE and the NSE.

Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP on its closing day is ₹160, ₹4 higher than its GMP on the previous day. At the prevailing GMP, the company shares could list at ₹730, a 28.07% premium.

However, investors must note that GMPs are subject to change and should not be the only factor determining their investment choice. They should also consider company fundamentals and risk appetite before investing.

Anthem Biosciences IPO Details Anthem Biosciences, a leading Indian Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organisation (CRDMO), launched its IPO last week, looking to raise ₹3,395 crore, which is entirely offer-for-sale (OFS).

The company’s IPO price band was set at ₹540 to ₹570 per equity share.

Investors could place a bid for a minimum of 26 shares or multiples thereof. For retail investors, the minimum application price is ₹14,040, based on the upper end of the price band.

The Company will not receive any proceeds from the Offer, and all the Offer Proceeds will be received by the existing shareholders after deduction of offer-related expenses and relevant taxes, to be borne by the Promoter Selling Shareholder.

Financial Snapshot In terms of financial performance, the company's revenue from operations increased by 30 per cent, reaching ₹1,844 crore compared to ₹1,419 crore last financial year.

