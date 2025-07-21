Anthem Biosciences IPO listing date today. GMP, analysts signal strong debut of shares in stock market today

Anthem Biosciences IPO Listing: Anthem Biosciences shares are set to make their debut in the Indian stock market today. The initial public offering (IPO) of specialized fermentation-based APIs manufacturer received stellar demand during its subscription period, and Anthem Biosciences IPO listing date is today.

The public issue was open from July 14 to July 16, and Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment date was July 17. Anthem Biosciences IPO listing date is today, 21 July 2025. Anthem Biosciences shares will be listed today on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, July 21, 2025, the equity shares of Anthem Biosciences Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” a notice on the BSE said.

Anthem Biosciences shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Monday, July 21, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of Anthem Biosciences IPO listing today, investors watch out for the trends in grey market premium (GMP) in order to gauge the estimated listing price of the shares.

Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP today and analysts signal a strong debut of shares in the Indian stock market today. Here’s what Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP indicates:

Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP Today The trends for Anthem Biosciences shares in the unlisted market remains bullish with a strong grey market premium. According to stock market experts, Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP today is ₹177 per share. This indicates that Anthem Biosciences shares are available at a premium of ₹177 apiece in the grey market than their issue price of ₹570 per share.

Anthem Biosciences IPO Listing Price Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP today signals that the estimated Anthem Biosciences share listing price would be ₹747 apiece, which is at a 31.05% premium to the IPO price of ₹570 per share.

Analysts also expect Anthem Biosciences shares to list at a strong premium to its issue price on the stock exchanges.

“Anthem Biosciences is expected to make a strong debut on the stock exchanges. Given the robust investor demand during the IPO particularly from institutional investors, the shares suggest a potential listing in the range of ₹700 or higher, translating into a premium of around 20–25%,” said Mahesh M. Ojha, AVP - Research & Business Development, Hensex Securities Pvt. Ltd..

According to him, from a fundamentals perspective, a premium listing appears reasonable.

Harshal Dasani Business Head, INVasset PMS, noted that over the weekend, Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP rose further to ₹165–170, indicating a likely listing price of ₹735–740, or a listing gain of approximately 29%.

“This level of interest reflects extraordinary investor conviction and places Anthem in an elite bracket of biotech listings in India. With no fresh issue component, there is zero dilution and no pressure to deploy new capital. If Q2 earnings keep pace and listing trends match market buzz, Anthem Biosciences could well position itself as the poster child of India’s biotech resurgence,” said Dasani.

Anthem Biosciences IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for the Anthem Biosciences IPO opened on Monday, July 14, and closed on Wednesday, July 16. The IPO allotment date was July 17, and the Anthem Biosciences IPO listing date is today, 21 July 2025. Anthem Biosciences shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The ₹3,395.00-crore Anthem Biosciences IPO was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 5.96 crore equity shares, issued at a fixed IPO price band of ₹570 per share.

Anthem Biosciences IPO was subscribed 63.86 times in total, as per the NSE subscription data. The retail portion was booked 5.64 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 42.36 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 182.65 times subscription.

JM Financial is the book-running lead manager of the Anthem Biosciences IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.