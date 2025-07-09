Anthem Biosciences IPO price band set at ₹540-570. Check key dates, issue size and other details

Anthem Biosciences IPO: Anthem Biosciences is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) next week to raise ₹3,395 crore.

Anthem Biosciences IPO is scheduled to run from July 14 to July 16, with the anchor book slated to open on July 11. Anthem Biosciences IPO price band has been fixed at ₹540 to ₹570 per share of face value of ₹2 each.

The issue is entirely an offer for sale of 5.96 crore shares, meaning no proceeds will go to the company, but the shareholders are offloading their stake.

In Anthem Biosciences IPO, 50% of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 15% for non-institutional investors (NII) and 35% for retail investors. Equity shares aggregating up to ₹8.25 crore have been reserved for eligible employees.

Investors can apply for Anthem Biosciences IPO in the lots of 26 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,820 by the retail investors.

Following the closure of the public offer, Anthem Biosciences IPO's allotment will be finalised the next day on July 17, with initiation of refund and credit of shares expected on July 18. The tentative listing date for Anthem Biosciences shares is July 21. The shares will list on both BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

About Anthem Biosciences Anthem Biosciences is an innovation-driven, technology-focused Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) with fully integrated operations across drug discovery, development, and commercial manufacturing.

The company also specialises in the production and sale of complex, fermentation-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), including probiotics, enzymes, peptides, nutritional actives, vitamin analogues, and biosimilars.

Anthem operates two manufacturing facilities in Karnataka, India—Unit I in Bommassandra and Unit II in Harohalli. As of March 31, 2025, the facilities have a combined annual capacity of 270 kL for custom synthesis and 142 kL for fermentation processes.

Listed peers of Anthem Biosciences include Sai Life Sciences Ltd, Syngene International, Suven Life Sciences, and Divi’s Laboratories.

JM Financial Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India, J P Morgan India and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are the book-running lead managers for the issue while KFin Technologies is the registrar.