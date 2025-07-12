Anthem Biosciences IPO to open on July 14; raises ₹1,016 crore worth shares via anchor book

Bengaluru's Anthem Biosciences, a contract research, development, and manufacturing organization, secured ₹1,016.02 crore from 60 institutional investors through its anchor book on July 11.

This fundraising event occurred just a day prior to the IPO launch, which is set to open on July 14. The public offering will conclude on July 16.

In its announcement to the exchanges on Friday, Anthem Biosciences disclosed that it has allocated 1.78 crore equity shares to anchor investors at ₹570 per share. The price range has been established between ₹540 and ₹570, with an indicative market capitalization of ₹31,800 crore.

JM Financial Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India, J P Morgan India, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are the lead managers for this offering.

Prominent global investors like the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Government Pension Fund Global, Eastspring Investments, Amundi Funds, Optimix Wholesale Global Emerging Markets Share Trust, PineBridge Global Funds, and Societe Generale purchased shares in the pharmaceutical firm through the anchor book.

Numerous asset management firms, including HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential AMC, Kotak Mahindra Trustee, Nippon Life India Trustee, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Axis Mutual Fund, Whiteoak Capital Mutual Fund, Franklin, Mirae Asset, UTI MF, Motilal Oswal MF, Quant Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Trusteeship, and Bandhan Mutual Fund, invested a substantial portion (approximately ₹604.4 crore) into Anthem Biosciences through the anchor book.

Anthem Biosciences IPO details Anthem Biosciences IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) worth ₹3,395 crore from its promoters, investors, and other selling shareholders. Since this IPO is fully an OFS, the company will not receive any funds, and all earnings will be directed to the selling shareholders.

Anthem focuses on innovative and technology-driven contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO), with fully integrated processes spanning drug discovery, development, and manufacturing. The book-running lead managers for this offering comprise JM Financial Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India, J P Morgan India, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd.

Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP today Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP today or Anthem Biosciences IPO grey market premium is +97. This indicates Anthem Biosciences share price was trading at a premium of ₹97 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Anthem Biosciences share price was indicated at ₹667 apiece, which is 17.02% higher than the IPO price of ₹570.

According to the grey market activities from the past 13 sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum is ₹107, as per the experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.