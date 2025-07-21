Anthem Biosciences share price Live: GMP, experts hint solid debut of shares in stock market today

Shares of Anthem Biosciences Ltd will make its debut in the Indian stock market today. Anthem Biosciences IPO listing has been scheduled at 10:00 IST on the bourses today (Monday, July 21). Anthem Biosciences shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS), as per BSE notice. Experts predicted that the Anthem Biosciences IPO expected listing price is likely to see solid gains compared to its issue price. Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment status was finalised on Thursday, July 17.

Anthem Biosciences IPO opened for subscription on Monday, July 14 and closed on Wednesday, July 16. Anthem Biosciences IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 63.86 times. The company fixed a price band of ₹540 to ₹570 per share for its IPO.

Anthem is a contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) that emphasizes innovation and technology, with comprehensive operations covering drug discovery, development, and manufacturing.

(Stay tune for live updates)