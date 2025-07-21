Anthem Biosciences share price Live: GMP, experts hint solid debut of shares in stock market today

Shares of Anthem Biosciences Ltd will make its debut in the Indian stock market today. Anthem Biosciences IPO listing has been scheduled at 10:00 IST on the bourses today (Monday, July 21). Anthem Biosciences shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS), as per BSE notice. Experts predicted that the Anthem Biosciences IPO expected listing price is likely to see solid gains compared to its issue price. Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment status was finalised on Thursday, July 17.
Anthem Biosciences IPO opened for subscription on Monday, July 14 and closed on Wednesday, July 16. Anthem Biosciences IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 63.86 times. The company fixed a price band of ₹540 to ₹570 per share for its IPO.
Anthem is a contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) that emphasizes innovation and technology, with comprehensive operations covering drug discovery, development, and manufacturing.
(Stay tune for live updates)
JM Financial, Citigroup Global Markets India, JP Morgan India, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book-running lead managers for the issue.
According to Mahesh M. Ojha, AVP Research & Business Development, Hensex Securities Pvt. Ltd, Anthem Biosciences share price is expected to make a strong debut on the stock exchanges. Given the robust investor demand during the IPO particularly from institutional investors the shares suggest a potential listing in the range of ₹700 or higher, translating into a premium of around 20–25%.
Anthem Biosciences Ltd's initial public offering was oversubscribed by 63.86 times on the final day of bidding, thanks to strong participation from institutional investors. According to data from the NSE, the initial share sale attracted bids for 2,81,44,34,740 shares, while only 4,40,70,682 shares were available.
The portion designated for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) saw an impressive subscription rate of 182.65 times. Meanwhile, the segment for non-institutional investors was subscribed 42.35 times, and retail individual investors (RIIs) experienced a subscription rate of 5.64 times.
Anthem Biosciences IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS), the company will not receive any funds from the issue, and the proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.
Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP today or Anthem Biosciences IPO grey market premium is +177. This indicates Anthem Biosciences' share price was trading at a premium of ₹177 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Anthem Biosciences share price was indicated at ₹747 apiece, which is 31.05% higher than the IPO price of ₹570.
According to the grey market trends observed over the last 21 sessions, today's IPO GMP shows an upward trend and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the peak GMP reaches ₹177, as per the experts at investorgain.com.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.