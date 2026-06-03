Anthropic IPO: AI giant confidentially files IPO; 5 key things to know

Artificial intelligence (AI) startup Anthropic has taken a major step toward becoming a publicly traded company, recently confidentially filing for an initial public offering (IPO) in the US.

A confidential filing enables a company to initiate the regulatory review process without immediately disclosing its financial information or providing details to the public.

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According to market experts, the filing comes amid growing investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence, which has propelled leading AI companies to unprecedented valuations and transformed the sector into one of the most sought-after investment themes globally.

While Anthropic has not yet disclosed the size, pricing details or timeline of the offering, the IPO is expected to provide a key test of whether public markets are willing to support the lofty valuations currently enjoyed by private AI firms.

Analysts also believe that the Anthropic IPO listing could mark a significant milestone for the broader AI industry, potentially opening the door for other high-profile companies, such as OpenAI and xAI, to pursue public market listings in the future.

Anthropic IPO - Five key things to know Valuation According to reports, Anthropic's latest private funding round valued it at around $965 billion. This valuation ranks it among the top private technology companies worldwide and positions it alongside the foremost AI companies globally.

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Business Anthropic develops the Claude series of AI models along with the coding assistant, Claude Code. The company specialises in generative AI solutions for both individuals and businesses.

Key peers According to reports, Anthropic competes with some of the biggest names in artificial intelligence, including OpenAI (ChatGPT), xAI (Grok), Google DeepMind (Gemini), and Meta's AI division. The company is best known for its Claude family of AI models and coding assistant Claude Code.

Revenue Growth Anthropic has quickly positioned itself as one of the fastest-growing firms in the artificial intelligence industry, driven by high demand for its Claude AI model suite and enterprise offerings.

According to reports, the company's annualised revenue run rate has surged from around $10 billion to nearly $47 billion in a single year, highlighting the rapid adoption of generative AI across businesses.

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Currently, the company caters to over 300,000 business and enterprise clients, with the enterprise segment accounting for about 80% of total revenue, as per reports. Anthropic's revenue comes from various sources, including enterprise subscriptions, API access to its Claude models, its AI-driven coding assistant Claude Code, and strategic alliances with major corporations.

The firm's capacity to translate AI utilisation into substantial enterprise earnings has been a crucial factor contributing to its rising valuation and increasing visibility as it prepares for its upcoming IPO, according to reports.

Key Investors According to reports, Anthropic has garnered support from several of the largest tech firms and investment companies worldwide, including Amazon, Google, Spark Capital, Menlo Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Salesforce Ventures.

Amazon and Google have been significant strategic investors in Anthropic, providing both funding and cloud computing to support the training and deployment of large AI models.

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Also Read | AI giant Anthropic confidentially files IPO papers with SEC amid AI frenzy

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.