The artificial intelligence (AI) investment boom has reached a new milestone, with Anthropic raising a record $81.3 billion through its initial public offering (IPO), surpassing Elon Musk's SpaceX and putting the spotlight firmly on the global AI industry. Anthropic's record-breaking IPO raises questions about how the growing dominance of AI model developers could reshape India's IT and technology stocks.

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Anthropic, the maker of the Claude AI models, said on Thursday, November 19, that it had upsized its IPO, selling 980 million shares against the 825 million planned earlier. The company priced the shares at $83 apiece, above its initial range of $70–78. Underwriters have also been given a 30-day option to purchase an additional 147 million shares. The stock is scheduled to list on Nasdaq.

The IPO has already raised $81.3 billion, exceeding the $75 billion raised by SpaceX earlier this year. SpaceX's total fundraising subsequently reached $85.7 billion after underwriters exercised their overallotment option. Anthropic's fundraising could cross $100 billion when investments worth $26 billion from technology companies, including Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and AMD, are taken into account.

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The deal values Anthropic at around $1.5 trillion, underscoring the premium investors are willing to pay for companies developing foundational AI models and enterprise AI platforms.

What does Anthropic's record IPO mean for Indian IT stocks? For India's IT sector, the development presents both an opportunity and a challenge. Rising global AI spending could create fresh demand for cloud modernisation, AI integration, data engineering, cybersecurity and enterprise transformation. However, automation could also disrupt traditional IT services, putting pressure on pricing and employee-based billing models.

Mohit Gulati, Managing Partner at ITI Alternatives, said Anthropic's ability to raise more than SpaceX reflects where global capital expects value to be created over the next decade — in companies that own the intelligence layer.

For Indian IT companies, he said, this should serve as a wake-up call rather than a death sentence. While the country's largest IT firms have strong client relationships and enterprise implementation capabilities, they need to reposition themselves from selling employee hours to delivering AI-led business outcomes.

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Viram Shah, Founder and CEO of Vested, said Anthropic's IPO highlights investor appetite for AI businesses, but its implications for Indian IT companies are more nuanced. While Anthropic develops AI technology, Indian IT firms largely focus on its implementation and integration.

He cautioned that AI adoption could create significant opportunities while also disrupting traditional services. Companies that convert AI adoption into measurable client outcomes and revenue growth are likely to benefit the most.

Shah also stressed that Anthropic's valuation does not automatically justify a re-rating of Indian IT stocks. Their valuations will depend on how effectively they adopt AI and develop commercially viable use cases.

Which Indian IT and AI stocks could benefit? Among large-cap IT companies, TCS, Infosys, HCLTech and Wipro are worth watching because of their enterprise relationships and ability to deploy AI solutions at scale. Shah also pointed to opportunities in specialised companies focused on engineering, cloud modernisation, data infrastructure and cybersecurity.

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Gaurav Garg, Head – Research at Lemonn, said Indian IT companies could benefit from increased global spending on AI integration, cloud infrastructure, data engineering and automation. However, he cautioned that AI tools could automate coding, testing and routine maintenance, potentially reducing demand for conventional IT services and putting pressure on margins.

Garg said investors should focus on companies with established enterprise relationships, strong AI capabilities, healthy order pipelines and the ability to translate AI investments into earnings. He favoured a selective approach rather than a broad-based bullish view on IT stocks.

Within the sector, investors can track large-cap names such as TCS, Infosys, HCLTech and Wipro, alongside mid-cap technology companies including Persistent Systems, Coforge, LTIMindtree and Mphasis. Companies with exposure to data centres, AI infrastructure and cloud computing, such as Netweb Technologies and E2E Networks, also remain on the radar, although their business exposure differs from that of IT services providers.

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The key risk: Who captures the economics of AI? Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said the record IPO demonstrates that global capital is flowing towards AI model developers, chipmakers and infrastructure companies, rather than directly towards IT services firms.

He said the central question for Indian IT companies is whether new opportunities in data, cloud migration and integration will be sufficient to offset pricing pressure and the automation of legacy services. Investors should monitor AI-related revenue, deal wins and margins over the coming quarters rather than react solely to headline IPO valuations.

Choice Institutional Equities said rising enterprise AI adoption could expand the addressable market for Indian technology vendors. However, AI-led productivity gains may also reduce demand for traditional effort-based services, while model developers and hyperscalers capture a larger share of technology spending.

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The brokerage said competitive differentiation will increasingly depend on domain expertise, proprietary platforms, data capabilities and the ability to deliver measurable business outcomes. Companies that convert AI demand into incremental revenue and sustainable margins are likely to emerge as winners, while valuation gains without earnings growth remain a risk.

For investors, Anthropic's record IPO is a sign of the scale of capital flowing into AI — but not necessarily a signal to buy every technology stock. The bigger opportunity lies in identifying Indian companies that can turn the AI boom into sustainable revenue and profit growth.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.