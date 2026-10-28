Anthropic IPO: Can Indian investors get a slice of the AI boom? What to know about access and risks | Experts explain

Anthropic’s reported plans to go public have put the artificial intelligence company and its Claude chatbot in the spotlight, raising a key question for Indian investors: how can they gain exposure to one of the most closely watched names in the global AI race?

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The company reportedly submitted its initial public offering (IPO) paperwork on 26 October and is targeting a Nasdaq listing as early as November, according to reports. The stock is expected to trade under the ticker symbol ‘ANT’. However, the proposed listing timeline, valuation and issue size remain subject to confirmation.

For Indian retail investors hoping to participate, the route may not be as simple as applying for a domestic IPO. Access to US IPO shares can be limited, making the post-listing market a more practical option for many investors. Another possibility is indirect exposure through companies that have invested in Anthropic, including Alphabet, Google's parent, and Amazon.

Market experts, however, caution that gaining exposure to the AI boom is not just about accessing a high-profile IPO. Investors must also weigh valuation, competition, profitability and the risks associated with the enormous computing investments required to develop advanced AI models.

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Also Read | Anthropic has more cash than Nvidia and Apple combined | Details here

What is Anthropic and why is its IPO attracting attention? According to a Reuters report, Anthropic unveiled its US IPO paperwork on Monday, 26 October, setting the stage for a potentially landmark market debut. The offering would test investors’ appetite for funding the AI industry's enormous spending requirements amid growing concerns about debt-financed investment and the cost of developing increasingly powerful models.

The company had submitted a confidential filing in June. In recent weeks, Reuters reporting has highlighted Anthropic’s ambitious AI plans, mounting costs and concerns about the potential existential risks posed by advanced artificial intelligence.

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers, including siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, Anthropic develops the Claude family of AI models. Its offerings include models across the Fable, Opus, Sonnet and Haiku tiers, powering products such as its chatbot, coding tools and the enterprise-focused Claude Cowork AI agent.

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How can Indian investors access the Anthropic IPO? For Indian retail investors, subscribing to a US IPO is not as straightforward as applying for a public issue in India. Access to IPO allocations depends on the offering's eligibility requirements and the brokers or institutions participating in the deal. Indian investors should not assume they will be able to obtain shares at the offer price.

The more practical route for many investors may be to wait until Anthropic begins trading on Nasdaq and then explore purchasing shares through an international brokerage platform that supports Indian residents, subject to applicable regulations and platform eligibility.

Viram Shah, CEO and founder of Vested, said Indian investors could participate in Anthropic’s growth story, but buying shares after its Nasdaq listing would be the most realistic option for retail investors.

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“Indian investors can participate in Anthropic’s AI growth story, but buying shares on Nasdaq after listing is the only realistic option, as IPO allotment is not available to Indian retail investors,” Shah said.

He added that once Anthropic lists under the ticker ‘ANT’, investors could explore purchasing shares through platforms such as Vested.

Shah also pointed to indirect exposure through Amazon and Alphabet, both strategic investors in Anthropic, as well as exchange-traded funds (ETFs) such as LAZR, AGIX and ATFV available on Vested. Investors should verify each fund’s holdings, availability and eligibility before investing, as exposure to Anthropic may vary.

He said investors should assess Anthropic’s fundamentals and valuation before making an investment decision, including its revenue growth, path to profitability, competitive position in the AI market and ability to sustain demand for its products.

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Investors exploring US securities should also understand the applicable remittance rules, taxes, currency-conversion costs and brokerage charges. The Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) permits eligible resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for permitted transactions, subject to Reserve Bank of India rules. This is not a guarantee of access to every overseas security or IPO.

Other potential routes include investment platforms operating through GIFT City or funds that provide overseas exposure, where available. However, investors should check whether these channels offer direct access to Anthropic shares or only indirect exposure.

What do market experts say about investing in Anthropic? Mohit Gulati, managing partner at ITI Alternatives, said investing directly in Anthropic was only one way to participate in the AI opportunity, and might not necessarily be the best option for Indian investors.

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“Owning Anthropic stock is one way to play AI. It isn’t the only way, and for Indian investors it may not be the best one,” Gulati said.

He argued that value from foundation models would also accrue to businesses building applications on top of them. India, he noted, has a growing pool of AI-focused startups operating in areas such as healthcare, fintech and enterprise software.

“If you want a slice of the AI boom, look closer to home too. That’s where Indian capital has an edge on pricing and access,” he said.

Gulati’s view highlights an alternative for investors who want exposure to the broader AI opportunity without relying entirely on a single overseas company or navigating the complexities of a US listing.

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Gaurav Arora, head of research at SAHI, said Anthropic’s reported IPO plans could represent a major milestone for the AI sector, but investors should pay close attention to the company's valuation, spending and ability to scale profitably.

Arora said reports had suggested that Anthropic could seek to raise around $100 billion at a valuation of approximately $2 trillion. If confirmed, such figures would place the proposed offering among the largest IPOs in market history. The reported issue size and valuation, however, should be treated as unconfirmed until official details are available.

Arora also highlighted the financial demands of developing advanced AI systems. He said the figures being discussed around the company’s filing pointed to rapid revenue growth alongside enormous expenditure, particularly on computing infrastructure involving partners such as Google, Amazon and Microsoft.

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He further noted that Anthropic had acknowledged potential serious risks associated with its own AI technology, underscoring the complex trade-offs facing companies developing advanced models.

For Indian investors, Arora said, access would be a key challenge. IPO shares are generally allocated through the offering's underwriting and distribution process, and retail investors may not receive an allocation even where participation is permitted. Buying after listing may therefore be a more realistic route for many Indian investors, subject to access through an eligible international broker or investment platform.

Arora cautioned that Anthropic would represent a high-risk, high-reward investment rather than an easy or low-risk way to participate in the AI boom. Investors would be betting on a company scaling rapidly while facing substantial computing costs and intense competition.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.