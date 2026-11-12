Anthropic IPO: Who is Krishna Rao? Meet the CFO whose $1.30 stock options could unlock a ₹7,000 crore fortune

Anthropic IPO: Anthropic PBC, the company behind Claude AI, is all set to launch its initial public offering (IPO). With the AI firm eyeing a valuation of up to $1.4 trillion, its Chief Financial Officer Krishna Rao could see the value of his stock options surge, potentially delivering a return of around 5,600%.

At the proposed Anthropic IPO price of $ 74 per share, against his $ 1.30 exercise price of stock options, Indian-origin Krishna’s potential gains are likely to increase by 5,600%.

Estimated value of Anthropic shares held by CFO Krishna Rao Krishna Rao had beneficial ownership of 94.97 lakh shares of Anthropic PBC as of September 30, 2026, as per Anthropic's latest registration statement filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is a combination of directly held shares, and underlying stock options held by him and a trust over which he enjoys investment or voting control.

Component Number of shares Class A shares held directly by Rao 1,53,960 Options exercisable within 60 days held by Rao 78,43,940 Options exercisable within 60 days held by a trust he controls 15,00,000 Total beneficial ownership 94,97,900

Anthropic IPO is expected to fall between $70 and $ 78 per share. At the upper price band $ 78 ( ₹7334) per share, Krishna Rao could witness his wealth swell to ₹6,965.76 crore (approximately ₹7,000 crore).

Who is Krishna Rao? Krishna Rao is serving as the Chief Financial Officer of Anthropic since April 2024. Prior to joining the company, Rao served as CFO at Fanatics Commerce, which is an online sports merchandise and retail platform.

Rao is also known for his experience in the IPO process. He held multiple positions at Airbnb from October 2015 to July 2021, including Global Head of Corporate & Business Development and Director of Financial Planning & Analysis. He began his career as a strategy consultant at Bain, a global management consulting firm, from September 2005 to July 2008.