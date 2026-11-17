Artificial intelligence company Anthropic is reportedly preparing for a stock market debut that could make it one of the most valuable companies to go public through an initial public offering (IPO). The maker of the Claude AI chatbot is targeting a potential valuation of $1.33 trillion or more, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

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The proposed IPO comes amid heightened investor interest in artificial intelligence companies and developments surrounding chipmaker Nvidia. Anthropic's valuation has already reached $965 billion following a series of major funding rounds that have attracted prominent global investors.

According to PitchBook data cited by the WSJ, the company has secured investments from more than 300 entities, including venture capital firms, private equity funds, individual investors, corporations and sovereign wealth funds.

Also Read | Mega AI Anthropic IPO details: All you need to know about the upcoming issue

Early funding rounds: From $461 million to $18 billion Anthropic began building its investor base in 2021, when it raised $124 million in its Series A funding round at a valuation of $461 million. The round was led by Skype engineer Jaan Tallinn.

In 2022, the company secured another $580 million through its Series B round, taking its valuation to $3 billion. The investment was led by Sam Bankman-Fried, the former chief executive of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. His stake in Anthropic was subsequently sold through bankruptcy proceedings.

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The company's next phase of fundraising brought institutional venture capital investors into the picture. In 2023, Spark Capital led a $450 million investment round, valuing Anthropic at $4.5 billion.

Later that year, Menlo Ventures led another funding round that raised more than $750 million, taking the company's valuation to $18 billion.

Lightspeed, Iconiq and GIC lead major investments Anthropic's fundraising accelerated in 2025. In early 2025, Lightspeed Venture Partners led a $3.5 billion funding round, pushing the company's valuation above $60 billion.

The momentum continued towards the end of the year, when Iconiq led a $13 billion Series F round that valued Anthropic at $183 billion.

In early 2026, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and investment firm Coatue Management jointly led a $30 billion Series G funding round, taking the valuation to $380 billion.

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$65 billion Series H funding round Anthropic's largest fundraising exercise came in May 2026, when it raised $65 billion in its Series H round at a valuation of $965 billion.

The investment was led by Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks and Sequoia Capital. Technology giant Amazon also participated, contributing $5 billion to the funding round.

Revenue growth strengthens IPO ambitions Anthropic's rapid expansion has also been reflected in its revenue performance. According to the company's IPO filing, its annualised run-rate revenue increased from $47 billion at the time of its Series H funding round to approximately $81 billion by the end of October.

The growth in revenue, combined with successive multibillion-dollar investments, has strengthened the company's position ahead of its proposed market debut. If the targeted valuation materialises, Anthropic's IPO could become one of the largest in capital market history.

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