Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO opens for subscription: Key things to know

The ₹300 crore IPO of Antony Waste Handling Cell opened for subscription today and the issue will close on December 21. The issue comes in the wake of a whopping investor response to Burger King and Mrs Bectors Food this month. Antony Waste Handling Cell is a leading player in solid waste management services in the country.

Here are 10 things to know about Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO:

1) The price band has been fixed at ₹313-315 per share for its initial public offer (IPO).

2) Bids can be made for a minimum lot of 47 equity shares and in multiples of 47 equity shares thereafter.

3) Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO timeline: According to brokerages, the finalisation of allotment is likely to happen on 29th December while shares may get listed on 1st January. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

4) Ahead of the IPO, Antony Waste Handling Cell had raised ₹90 crore from anchor investors, including Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Tata AIG General Insurance Company Ltd, SBI Equity Savings Fund and SBI Infrastructure fund, among others. The company allotted 2,857,003 equity shares at ₹315 apiece to 10 anchor investors to raise ₹89.99 crore.

5) The IPO comprises fresh issuance of shares worth ₹85 crore and an offer-for-sale of 68,24,993 equity shares by existing shareholders. Tonbridge (Mauritius) Ltd, Leeds (Mauritius) Ltd, Cambridge (Mauritius) Ltd, and Guildford (Mauritius) Ltd will be offering shares through the offer-for-sale.

6) Promoter holds 51.1% stake in the company and post-IPO this will come down to 46.23%.

7) Proceeds of the fresh issue will be utilised for part financing waste-to-energy project at Pimpri Chinchwad, Maharashtra through investment in subsidiaries, reduction of consolidated borrowings of the company and general corporate purpose.

8) According to Choice Broking, Antony Waste reported a robust set of numbers over FY17-20. "During the period, it reported a 17.8% CAGR rise in consolidated revenue to Rs. 4,505.1mn in FY20. In FY19 and FY20, the company started operations for the Noida, Dahisar-Borivali, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur projects. EBITDA increased by 24.7% CAGR to Rs. 1,255.6mn in FY20. EBITDA margin expanded by 437 bps over the period to stood at 27.9% in FY20. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, performance of the company was impacted. Consolidated top-line declined by 5.1% Y-o-Y in H1 FY21. EBITDA and PAT margins contracted by 538 bps and 324 bps, respectively, to stand at 25% and 9.5%," the brokerage said.

9) Choice Broking has a "Subscribe with Caution" rating to the IPO. "There are on listed peers having similar business operations like Antony Waste. We have taken global peers for valuation benchmarking. At the higher price band of Rs. 315 per share, the company’s share is valued at a P/E multiple of 26.1x (to its restated TTM EPS of Rs. 12.1), which is at discount to the peer average of 32.7," the brokerage said.

The risk factors include economic slowdown, covid-19 pandemic and government’s lower allocation towards waste management and revenue concentration risk, says the brokerage.

10) Equirus Capital and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue. (With Agency Inputs)

