Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO opens for subscription: Key things to know

8) According to Choice Broking, Antony Waste reported a robust set of numbers over FY17-20. "During the period, it reported a 17.8% CAGR rise in consolidated revenue to Rs. 4,505.1mn in FY20. In FY19 and FY20, the company started operations for the Noida, Dahisar-Borivali, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur projects. EBITDA increased by 24.7% CAGR to Rs. 1,255.6mn in FY20. EBITDA margin expanded by 437 bps over the period to stood at 27.9% in FY20. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, performance of the company was impacted. Consolidated top-line declined by 5.1% Y-o-Y in H1 FY21. EBITDA and PAT margins contracted by 538 bps and 324 bps, respectively, to stand at 25% and 9.5%," the brokerage said.