Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO: Share allotment likely today. How to check

The share allotment in the initial public offer of Antony Waste Handling Cell, which was subscribed 15 times, is likely to be finalised today. Link Intime India Pvt Ltd is the registrar of Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO and will manage the allotment and refund process. Investors can check the share allotment status on the website of Link Intime India through their PAN numbers.

The shares of Antony Waste Handling Cell are likely to get listed on 1st January. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

According to NSE data, the ₹300-crore initial public offering (IPO) received bids for 10,02,71,821 shares against its offer size of 66,66,342 shares. The retail individual investors (RIIs) segment was subscribed 16.55 times while the portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 9.67 times and non institutional investors 18.69 times.

Antony Waste Handling Cell is into the business of solid waste management services in the country.

The price band in Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO was fixed at ₹313-315 per share for its initial public offer (IPO). The initial public offer was of a fresh issue of ₹85 crore and an offer for sale of 68,24,933 shares. Equirus Capital Private Limited and IIFL Securities Limited were the managers to the offer.

Prior to the IPO, Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd raised ₹90 crore from anchor investors, icluding Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Tata AIG General Insurance Company Ltd, SBI Equity Savings Fund and SBI Infrastructure fund, among others.

The proceeds of the fresh issue will be utilised for part-financing waste-to-energy project at Pimpri Chinchwad, Maharashtra, through investment in subsidiaries, reduction of consolidated borrowings of the company and general corporate purpose. (With Agency Inputs)