Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO to open on Monday: 10 things to know

New Delhi: Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (AWHCL) on Saturday said it has raised ₹90 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), which will open for public subscription on Monday. The company had withdrawn its IPO in March following tepid investor response and extremely weak markets.

The three-day issue will close on 23 December.

The three-day issue will close on 23 December.

The company allotted 2,857,003 equity shares at ₹315 apiece to 10 anchor investors to raise ₹89.99 crore, it said in a statement.

The anchor investors include Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Tata AIG General Insurance Company Ltd ,SBI Equity Savings Fund and SBI Infrastructure fund, among others.

Tonbridge (Mauritius) Ltd, Leeds (Mauritius) Ltd, Cambridge (Mauritius) Ltd, and Guildford (Mauritius) Ltd will be offering shares through the offer-for-sale.

Equirus Capital and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Here are 10 things to know about the company and its IPO:

The IPO comprises fresh issuance of shares worth ₹ 85 crore and an offer-for-sale of 68,24,993 equity shares by existing shareholders. The price band has been fixed at ₹ 313-315 per share for its initial public offer (IPO).

85 crore and an offer-for-sale of 68,24,993 equity shares by existing shareholders. The price band has been fixed at 313-315 per share for its initial public offer (IPO). AWHCL is a leading player in solid waste management services in the country. The issue will be open for public subscription during December 21-23. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is estimated to fetch ₹ 300 crore.

300 crore. Proceeds of the fresh issue will be utilised for part financing waste-to-energy project at Pimpri Chinchwad, Maharashtra through investment in subsidiaries, reduction of consolidated borrowings of the company and general corporate purpose.

AWHCL is one of the top five players in the Indian Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Management industry, providing a full spectrum of MSW services. It chiefly caters to municipal bodies, and has undertaken more than 25 large-scale projects over the course of nearly 2 decades, of which 18 are ongoing.

The company provides a full range of MSW management services including Collection & Transfer (C&T), mechanized sweeping, waste processing and waste-to-energy. The current portfolio of projects comprise 12 C&T projects, two MSW processing projects and four mechanized sweeping projects.

The project portfolio is diversified across multiple municipalities in urban and semi-urban areas, thus minimizing counter-party risk. The projects also have different time periods and thus expire at different times, creating a staggered revenue stream. Moreover, more than 75% of the contracts have cost escalation clauses built-in to reduce financial risk.

There are very high entry barriers in MSW management. New entrants face challenges to participate in municipal tenders since most of the tenders have criteria to showcase prior years of experience into waste handling and waste management industry along with a strong financial background.

The company is a key player in construction and management of scientific landfills, with in-house expertise. It operates and manages the Kanjurmarg landfill, which is one of the largest single location waste processing plants in Asia. The site makes use of bioreactor technology and at present handles 5,000 tons of waste per day. Over the next few years, 70% of the waste generated in Mumbai will be handled by the Kanjurmarg site.

AWHCL's intends to continue bidding for rationally selected MSW projects to expand its geographical footprint. The Company currently clusters its projects geographically to improve efficiency by leveraging the manpower and equipment set up at nearby sites, thus achieving economies of scale.

The company reported a revenue CAGR of 27.73% from FY18 to FY20, and an EBITDA CAGR of 28.65%, which shows margin expansion. The FY20 performance was particularly robust on account of the operations ramping up at the Kanjurmarg site. With inputs from PTI