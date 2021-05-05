Ant’s halted IPO takes the shine off China’s STAR Market
- Route to a listing on Shanghai’s once-hot answer to Nasdaq has become harder, prompting some startups to favor offshore IPOs
The route to a listing on Shanghai’s once-hot STAR Market has become harder, prompting some startups to favor offshore IPOs over China’s answer to Nasdaq.
The board was launched in 2019 with backing from President Xi Jinping, as a fundraising base for China’s homegrown technology champions. With a faster, more market-based process for launching and pricing initial public offerings, it has been host to dozens of hot tech IPOs.
