Anubhav Plast IPO booked 93% so far on first bidding day; check GMP, issue details, more

The Anubhav Plast initial public offering (IPO) began on Friday, 19 June, and will end on Tuesday, 23 June. The Anubhav Plast IPO price band is ₹77 to ₹80 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 per share.

At the upper end of the price band, investors will need to invest a minimum of ₹2.56 lakh for one lot of 3,200 shares. For high-net-worth investors (HNIs), the minimum application size is 4,800 shares, which translates to an investment of ₹3.84 lakh.

The share allotment is likely to be finalised on 24 June, while the stock is scheduled to debut on the BSE SME platform on 29 June.

Founded in 1987, Anubhav Plast India manufactures Electric Resistance Welding (ERW) steel pipes and tubes in round and square hollow sections, as well as swaged steel tubular poles sold under the "ANUBHAV" brand. Its products cater to sectors such as power transmission and distribution, telecommunications, construction, irrigation, water supply, and engineering.

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The company operates two manufacturing units in Kanpur Dehat, Uttar Pradesh, with an installed annual capacity of 90,000 metric tonnes of ERW steel pipes and tubes and 1.5 lakh swaged steel tubular poles. A significant portion of its business comes from government tender-based projects across various states.

On the financial front, Anubhav Plast reported total income of ₹98.31 crore and a net profit of ₹6 crore in FY25, compared with revenue of ₹87.41 crore and profit of ₹2.08 crore in FY24. For the nine months ended December 2025, the company posted total income of ₹80.60 crore and profit after tax of ₹5.30 crore, indicating continued earnings growth.

Anubhav Plast IPO GMP today Anubhav Plast IPO GMP today was ₹0, indicating shares were trading at the issue price of ₹80 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Anubhav Plast IPO Subscription Status Anubhav Plast IPO subscription status was 93% on day 1, so far. The retail portion was subscribed at 79%, the NII portion was booked at 1.15x, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received bids at 1.01x.

The company has received bids for 18,57,600 shares against 20,01,600 shares on offer at 14:04 IST, according to chittorgarh.com.

Anubhav Plast IPO details The IPO is a book-built issue comprising a fresh issuance of 30 lakh equity shares, aggregating to ₹24 crore, with no offer-for-sale component.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the issue to fund its business expansion plans and meet general corporate requirements.

Capital Square Advisors has been appointed as the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Bigshare Services will act as the registrar. CapitalSquare Financial Services has been designated as the market maker for the offering.