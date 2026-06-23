Anubhav Plast IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status, listing date, other details in 10 points

Anubhav Plast IPO Day 3: The initial public offering (IPO) of Anubhav Plast Ltd opened on 19 June 2026, and will remain open until 23 June 2026. So, investors have just one day to apply for the public issue. The company management has offered Anubhav Plast shares at a price band of ₹77 to ₹80 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹24 crore, which means Anubhav Plast IPO size is ₹24 crore. The book build issue is entirely fresh equity capital. Meanwhile, shares of the company are available in the grey market at par with the Anubhav Plast IPO price band. According to market observers, the company's shares are available at par in the grey market today. So, Anubhav Plast IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is zero.
Here we list out important Anubhav Plast IPO details in 10 points:
1] Anubhav Plast IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at par in the grey market today.
2] Anubhav Plast IPO subscription status: By 10:28 AM on day 3 of bidding, the BSE SME IPO had been subscribed 1.58 times, the individual retail segment had been booked 1.75 times, the NIA segment had been filled 1.65 times, and the QIB portion had been subscribed 1.23 times.
3] Anubhav Plast IPO date: The public issue has opened today, and will remain open until 25 June 2026.
4] Anubhav Plast IPO price: The company management has offered Anubhav Plast shares at a price band of ₹77 to ₹80 per equity share.
5] Anubhav Plast IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹24 crore, which means Anubhav Plast IPO size is ₹24 crore through the issuance of fresh shares.
6] Anubhav Plast IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots, and one lot of the public offer comprises 1600 company shares.
7] Anubhav Plast IPO allotment date: The tentative date for the finalisation of share allotment is 24 June 2026.
8] Anubhav Plast IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.
9] Anubhav Plast IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE SME exchange.
10] Anubhav Plast IPO listing date: The most likely date for share listing is 29 June 2026.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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