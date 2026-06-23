Anubhav Plast IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status, listing date, other details in 10 points

Anubhav Plast IPO Day 3: The initial public offering (IPO) of Anubhav Plast Ltd opened on 19 June 2026, and will remain open until 23 June 2026. So, investors have just one day to apply for the public issue. The company management has offered Anubhav Plast shares at a price band of ₹77 to ₹80 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹24 crore, which means Anubhav Plast IPO size is ₹24 crore. The book build issue is entirely fresh equity capital. Meanwhile, shares of the company are available in the grey market at par with the Anubhav Plast IPO price band. According to market observers, the company's shares are available at par in the grey market today. So, Anubhav Plast IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is zero.
Here we list out important Anubhav Plast IPO details in 10 points:
1] Anubhav Plast IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at par in the grey market today.
2] Anubhav Plast IPO subscription status: By 10:28 AM on day 3 of bidding, the BSE SME IPO had been subscribed 1.58 times, the individual retail segment had been booked 1.75 times, the NIA segment had been filled 1.65 times, and the QIB portion had been subscribed 1.23 times.
3] Anubhav Plast IPO date: The public issue has opened today, and will remain open until 25 June 2026.
4] Anubhav Plast IPO price: The company management has offered Anubhav Plast shares at a price band of ₹77 to ₹80 per equity share.
5] Anubhav Plast IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹24 crore, which means Anubhav Plast IPO size is ₹24 crore through the issuance of fresh shares.
6] Anubhav Plast IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots, and one lot of the public offer comprises 1600 company shares.
7] Anubhav Plast IPO allotment date: The tentative date for the finalisation of share allotment is 24 June 2026.
8] Anubhav Plast IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.
9] Anubhav Plast IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE SME exchange.
10] Anubhav Plast IPO listing date: The most likely date for share listing is 29 June 2026.