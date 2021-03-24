OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Ipo >Anupam Rasayan shares make weak debut on stock exchanges

The shares of speciality chemicals company Anupam Rasayan today made a weak debut on exchanges. Its shares were trading at 521 as compared to issue price of 555. Anupam Rasayan had fixed a price band of 553-555 a share for its 760-crore initial share sale, which was open between March 12 and March 16. Its issue was subscribed 44 times.

Ahead of the IPO, the company had raised 225 crore from anchor investors, including foreign portfolio investors, domestic mutual funds, insurance companies and alternative investment funds.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Anupam Rasayan IPO is an entirely fresh issuance of equity shares and proceeds of the issue would be mainly used to repay debt and general corporate purpose.

Anupam Rasayan is engaged in the custom synthesis and manufacturing of specialty chemicals business. It commenced business as a partnership firm in 1984 as a manufacturer of conventional products and have, over the years, evolved into custom synthesis and manufacturing of life science-related specialty chemicals and other specialty chemicals, which involve multi-step synthesis and complex technologies.

The company has developed strong and long-term relationships with various multinational corporations, including, Syngenta Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited and UPL Limited that has helped it expand product offerings and geographic reach across Europe, Japan, United States and India. The government of India has also recognized the Company as a three-star export house.

The company's revenue from operations increased by 45 per cent to 539.22 crore in the nine months ended December 31, 2020, from 371.80 crore in the year-ago period.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout