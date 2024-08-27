Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited files DRHP with NSE Emerge

The upcoming IPO is a fresh issue of 3,20,00,000 equity shares with a face value of 2 each.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published27 Aug 2024, 07:09 PM IST
Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited files DRHP with NSE Emerge
Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited files DRHP with NSE Emerge(iStock)

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited, which is manufacturer of HDPE/PP Woven Fabric/Bags & Producers & Manufacturer of Micro & Macro Nutrients Fertilizer & other Agri input, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) to NSE Emerge.

The upcoming IPO is a fresh issue of 3,20,00,000 equity shares with a face value of 2 each.

Also Read | ECOS Mobility IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know

The IPO intends to use the raised funds for several purposes: acquiring plant and machinery, bolstering working capital at APFL, funding capital expenditure and working capital for its subsidiary Arawali Phosphate Limited to improve operational capabilities, supporting strategic initiatives in eco-friendly and renewable energy through a new project in the wholly-owned subsidiary Yara Green Energy Private Limited, and addressing general corporate needs.

For the period ending January 31, 2024, Anya Polytech reported revenue of 9,886.69 lakhs, EBITDA of 1,344.97 lakhs, and PAT of 1,070.68 lakhs.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited will serve as the Book Running Lead Manager for the issue, while Skyline Financial Services Private Limited will act as the registrar.

About the company

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited (APFL) is a leading Indian manufacturer specializing in a comprehensive range of products. Their offerings include high-density polyethylene and polypropylene woven fabrics, laminated and non-laminated sacks and bags, BOPP packaging solutions, and both organic and non-organic (FCO approved) fertilizers. APFL also produces micro-nutrients and soil conditioners to meet the primary and secondary needs of agricultural produce.

Also Read | Upcoming IPO: National Infrastructure Trust files DRHP for ₹1,600-crore issue

In the fertilizer and agricultural solutions sector, Anya plays a significant role by manufacturing a variety of fertilizers such as Zinc Sulphate, SSP, Organic Potash, Zinc EDTA, Micronutrient Mixtures, Phosphate Rich Organic Manure (PROM), Ferrous Sulphate, Magnesium Sulphate, and Copper Sulphate. These products are distributed across 18 states in India through an extensive distribution network.

Additionally, Anya trades in Sulphur DG, NPK, Urea, DAP, water-soluble fertilizers, certified seeds, and cattle feed via their retail outlets, "Anya Unnati Kendra." The company has also ventured into producing and marketing high-quality seeds through contract farming.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Aug 2024, 07:09 PM IST
HomeMarketsIPOAnya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited files DRHP with NSE Emerge

Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

150.85
03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
15.5 (11.45%)

Tata Power

428.00
03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
5.55 (1.31%)

GAIL India

236.40
03:58 PM | 27 AUG 2024
1.15 (0.49%)

ICICI Bank

1,226.15
03:57 PM | 27 AUG 2024
13.25 (1.09%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

100.51
03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
8.01 (8.66%)

Gujarat Ambuja Exports

145.90
03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
10.7 (7.91%)

JSW Infrastructure

332.50
03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
23.25 (7.52%)

Caplin Point Laboratories

1,951.10
03:48 PM | 27 AUG 2024
109.1 (5.92%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,059.00992.00
    Chennai
    73,195.00-157.00
    Delhi
    74,203.001,422.00
    Kolkata
    73,483.00131.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue