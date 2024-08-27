Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited files DRHP with NSE Emerge

The upcoming IPO is a fresh issue of 3,20,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 2 each.

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited, which is manufacturer of HDPE/PP Woven Fabric/Bags & Producers & Manufacturer of Micro & Macro Nutrients Fertilizer & other Agri input, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) to NSE Emerge.

The upcoming IPO is a fresh issue of 3,20,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each.

The IPO intends to use the raised funds for several purposes: acquiring plant and machinery, bolstering working capital at APFL, funding capital expenditure and working capital for its subsidiary Arawali Phosphate Limited to improve operational capabilities, supporting strategic initiatives in eco-friendly and renewable energy through a new project in the wholly-owned subsidiary Yara Green Energy Private Limited, and addressing general corporate needs.

For the period ending January 31, 2024, Anya Polytech reported revenue of ₹9,886.69 lakhs, EBITDA of ₹1,344.97 lakhs, and PAT of ₹1,070.68 lakhs.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited will serve as the Book Running Lead Manager for the issue, while Skyline Financial Services Private Limited will act as the registrar.

About the company Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited (APFL) is a leading Indian manufacturer specializing in a comprehensive range of products. Their offerings include high-density polyethylene and polypropylene woven fabrics, laminated and non-laminated sacks and bags, BOPP packaging solutions, and both organic and non-organic (FCO approved) fertilizers. APFL also produces micro-nutrients and soil conditioners to meet the primary and secondary needs of agricultural produce.

In the fertilizer and agricultural solutions sector, Anya plays a significant role by manufacturing a variety of fertilizers such as Zinc Sulphate, SSP, Organic Potash, Zinc EDTA, Micronutrient Mixtures, Phosphate Rich Organic Manure (PROM), Ferrous Sulphate, Magnesium Sulphate, and Copper Sulphate. These products are distributed across 18 states in India through an extensive distribution network.

Additionally, Anya trades in Sulphur DG, NPK, Urea, DAP, water-soluble fertilizers, certified seeds, and cattle feed via their retail outlets, "Anya Unnati Kendra." The company has also ventured into producing and marketing high-quality seeds through contract farming.