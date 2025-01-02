Anya Polytech & Fertilizers share price made a decent stock market debut on Thursday. Anya Polytech shares were listed at ₹17.10 apiece on the NSE SME, a premium of 22.14% to the issue price of ₹14 per share.

Anya Polytech shares extended gains after the strong listing and were locked at 5% upper circuit at ₹17.95 apiece.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Anya Polytech Ltd was open for public subscription from December 26 to December 30. Anya Polytech IPO listing date was today, January 2.

The company raised ₹44.80 crore from the book-built issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 320.00 lakh shares.

Anya Polytech IPO was an SME IPO and the price band was set at ₹13 to ₹14 per share.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Anya Polytech IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers is a manufacturer of fertilizers and bags and also provides environmental solutions. The company manufactures high-quality High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) & Polypropylene (PP) bags and Zinc sulphate Fertilizers.

The company’s revenue rose by 8% and net profit jumped by 75% between FY24 and FY23.