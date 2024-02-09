Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO allotment status out. Latest GMP, how to check application status online
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO GMP today is ₹44, which is Ra 9 higher than Thursday's grey market premium of ₹35
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO: The allotment status of the initial public offering (IPO) of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited has been finalized. Those who have applied for the book build issue can check the Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or the website of the official registrar of the public issue — Link Intime India Private Limited.
