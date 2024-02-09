 Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO allotment status out. Latest GMP, how to check application status online | Mint
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO allotment status out. Latest GMP, how to check application status online

 Asit Manohar

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO GMP today is ₹44, which is Ra 9 higher than Thursday's grey market premium of ₹35

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at the BSE website or at the LinkIntime website. (https://www.theparkhotels.com/)

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO: The allotment status of the initial public offering (IPO) of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited has been finalized. Those who have applied for the book build issue can check the Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or the website of the official registrar of the public issue — Link Intime India Private Limited.

Meanwhile, after the announcement of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO allotment status, the grey market sentiment has improved regarding the public offer. According to stock market observers, shares of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited are available at a premium of 44 in the grey market today, which was 35 on Thursday.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO allotment status BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited IPO;

3] Enter Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click on 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click on the 'Submit' button.

Your Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or the Smartphone screen.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO allotment status LinkIntime

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click on the 'Search' option.

Your Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or the Smartphone screen.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO GMP

As mentioned above, shares of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited are available at a premium of 44 in the grey market today, which is 9 higher than Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO GMP of 35 on Thursday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
More Less
Published: 09 Feb 2024, 07:44 AM IST
