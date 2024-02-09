Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO: The allotment status of the initial public offering (IPO) of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited has been finalized. Those who have applied for the book build issue can check the Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or the website of the official registrar of the public issue — Link Intime India Private Limited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, after the announcement of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO allotment status, the grey market sentiment has improved regarding the public offer. According to stock market observers, shares of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited are available at a premium of ₹44 in the grey market today, which was ₹35 on Thursday.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO allotment status BSE 1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited IPO;

3] Enter Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click on 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click on the 'Submit' button.

Your Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or the Smartphone screen.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO allotment status LinkIntime 1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click on the 'Search' option.

Your Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or the Smartphone screen.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO GMP As mentioned above, shares of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited are available at a premium of ₹44 in the grey market today, which is ₹9 higher than Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO GMP of ₹35 on Thursday.

