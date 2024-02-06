Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO continues to see robust demand from retail, NIIs on day 2; GMP drops
The Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO has opened for subscription on Monday, February 5, and will close on Wednesday, February 7. Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO price band set at ₹147-155 per share. Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO GMP, or grey market premium, is +31.
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO subscription status: The Park IPO continued to receive robust response from retail and non-institutional investors on day 2 as well. At 14:36 IST, Park IPO subscription status was 4.45 times, as per BSE data.
