Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels initial public offering (IPO) will hit the primary market next week. The mainboard issue will open for subscription on February 5, 2024 and closes on February 7, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The hospitality company aims to raise ₹920 crore from its book-build offer.

Ahead of the public issue opening, the book build issue generated ₹99,49,99,870 or around ₹99.50 crore through anchor investors. The hospitality company board allotted 2,64,19,354 shares to anchor investors at ₹155 apiece.

Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO Anchor bid date is February 2, 2024. Around 75 percent of the issue is reserved for QIB, 10 percent for retail investors and 15 percent for NII investors.

Here are 10 things to know about the issue - Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO date: The issue will open bidding on February 5, 2024 and closes on February 7, 2024. Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO price band: The IPO price has been fixed at ₹ 147 to ₹ 155 per share. Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO offer: The hospitality company IPO is a book built issue of ₹ 920 crores. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of ₹ 600 crores and offer for sale of ₹ 320 crores. Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the book build issue will comprise 96 company shares. Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO promoters: The promoters of the Company are Karan Paul, Priya Paul, Apeejay Surrendra Trust and Great Eastern Stores Private Limited. Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO registrar and book managers: Jm Financial Limited, ICICI Securities Limited and Axis Capital Limited are the book running lead managers of the Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO allotment date: In the wake of T+3 listing rules, share allocation is most likely on 8th February 2024 i.e. on Thursday next week. Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO listing date: Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Monday, February 12, 2024. Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO objective: The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds towards repayment/ prepayment, in full or in part of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and general corporate expenses. Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO GMP: According to stock market observers, shares of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited are available at a premium of ₹ 65 in the grey market today, say market observers. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!