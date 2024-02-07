Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO: Issue oversubscribed 25.72 times on day 3; Check GMP
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO subscription status: On the third day, the Park Hotels IPO had an upbeat response from investors. Park Hotels IPO witnessed a strong response during the three-day subscription period and managed to maintain an upward trend. Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO subscription status was 25.72 times, at 14:24 IST, as per BSE data.
