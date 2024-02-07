Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO last date to apply: GMP drops, check issue details, review, more. Apply or not?
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO worth ₹920 crore consists of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹600 crore and offer-for-sale aggregating up to ₹320 crore. Grey market premium for the Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO is +34, indicating a premium of ₹34 in the grey market.
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO opened for subscription on Monday, February 5, and will close today (Wednesday, February 7). During the first two days of subscription, retail and non-institutional investors responded enthusiastically to the Park Hotel IPO. As perBSE data, the Park IPO subscription status was 5.82 times on day two, while Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO subscription status was 2.53 times on day one.
