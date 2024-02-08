Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO: Latest GMP after strong subscription status. Focus shifts to allotment date
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO GMP today is ₹35, say market observers
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited ended on Wednesday. In three days of bidding, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO subscription status suggests that the public issue received a strong response from investors.
