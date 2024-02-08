Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited ended on Wednesday. In three days of bidding, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO subscription status suggests that the public issue received a strong response from investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the grey market sentiment has remained steady regarding the Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO. So, investors are eagerly waiting for the announcement of share allocation.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO GMP today According to stock market experts, shares of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited are available at a premium of ₹35 in the grey market today. They said that the grey market sentiment has remained unchanged for the last three days, which signals stable sentiment among the participants of the unlisted stock market. They gave credit to the positive secondary market sentiments and strong subscriptions.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO subscription status In three days of bidding from 5th to 7th February 2024, the public issue got subscribed over 60 times whereas the retail portion of the book build issue got booked nearly 32 times. The public issue received bids for nearly 79 times of its offer while the NII portion got booked around 55 times.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO allotment date In the wake of the T+3 listing rule, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO allotment date is most likely on 8th February 2024 i.e. today. So, those who have applied for the book build issue, are advised to check Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or the website of the official registrar of the public issue. Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed official registrar of the public offer.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO allotment status check BSE 1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited IPO;

3] Enter Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click on 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click on the 'Submit' button.

Your Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or the Smartphone screen.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO allotment status LinkIntime 1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click on the 'Search' option.

Your Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or the Smartphone screen.

