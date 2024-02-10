Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO listing date out. GMP signals strong debut of shares
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO GMP signals that Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO listing price would be around ₹193 apiece level, say market observers
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited has been fixed on 12th February 2024 i.e. on Monday next week. As per the information available on the official website of BSE, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels share price will be listed on BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session on 12th February 2024.
