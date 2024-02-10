Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited has been fixed on 12th February 2024 i.e. on Monday next week. As per the information available on the official website of BSE, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels share price will be listed on BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session on 12th February 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, February 12, 2024, the equity shares of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities," BSE notice says.

Meanwhile, after the announcement of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO listing date, the grey market has gone slightly bullish on the public issue of the hospitality company.

According to stock market observers, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels shares are available at a premium of ₹38 in the grey market today.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO GMP today Market observers said that Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹38, which is ₹3 higher than its grey market premium on the last date of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO date. They said that Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO allotment status has been declared and on Friday, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO GMP climbed to the peak of ₹45 also. They said that the rise in grey market sentiment can be attributed to the trend reversal on Dalal Street and the strong response given by the investors to the public issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO listing price Stock market observers went on to add that Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO GMP today is ₹38, which means the grey market is expecting that Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO listing price would be around ₹193 ( ₹155 + ₹38), which is around 25 percent higher from the Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO price band of ₹147 to ₹155 per equity share.

However, stock market observers maintained that GMP is not an ideal indicator of any IPO listing price or listing premium. They said that the grey market is completely speculative and has nothing to do with the financials of the company. They advised allottees to stick with the basics and scan the balance sheet of the company as it would give a concrete picture of the company's financials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

