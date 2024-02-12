 Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO listing date today. Experts predict up to 25% listing gain for share allottees | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 09 2024 15:59:16
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.30 -1.67%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 724.25 3.55%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,403.20 -0.03%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 273.10 -1.12%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 324.90 -1.84%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO listing date today. Experts predict up to 25% listing gain for share allottees
Back Back

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO listing date today. Experts predict up to 25% listing gain for share allottees

 Asit Manohar

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO GMP: The grey market is expecting that Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels shares may list at ₹193 per share level, say market observers

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO listing price could be in the ₹185 to ₹205 per share range, say stock market experts. (https://www.theparkhotels.com/)Premium
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO listing price could be in the 185 to 205 per share range, say stock market experts. (https://www.theparkhotels.com/)

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited has been fixed on 12th February 2024. As per the information available on the official website of the BSE, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels share price will be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, 12th February 2024 in a special pre-open session.

"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, February 12, 2024, the equity shares of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities," the BSE notice said.

According to stock market experts, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO listing may take place at a strong premium. Experts maintained that the timing of the Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO is also praiseworthy as the hospitality industry is expecting a boom for the medium to long term due to robust demand in the industry. They said that lucky allottees may expect up to 25 percent listing gain from the book build issue.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie
View Full Image
Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

On the range in which Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels share price may open during a special pre-open session, experts said that the Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO may list in 185 to 205 per equity share.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO listing price prediction

Expecting a strong debut of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels shares, Dhruv Mudaraadi, Research Analyst at StoxBox said, "Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd. IPO received a strong 63x oversubscription and we expect the stock to list at a premium of around 25 percent to the issue price of 155 per share. The strong subscription can be attributed to the timing of Park Hotels' IPO which strategically positions the company to capitalize on the remarkable resurgence of the hotel sector and a post-pandemic economic rebound."

Speaking on Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO listing, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO was offered at a reasonable valuations that led to strong response by primary market investors. I am expecting a strong response from secondary market investors post-listing as well. So, the stock is expected to remain in demand due to a resurgence in the hospitality industry. As Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited is an established brand in the hospitality industry and needs no introduction, trade volume is expected to remain on the higher side, which means a strong debut of shares."

Asked about Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO listing price that allottees may expect, Avinash Gorakshkar said, "The public issue may list in 185 to 205 per equity share range."

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO GMP today

According to market observers, shares of the Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd are available at a premium of 38 in the grey market today. This means Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is 35. So, the grey market is expecting that Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO listing price would be around 193 ( 155 + 38), which is around 25 percent higher than the Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO price band of 147 to 155 per equity share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 12 Feb 2024, 07:01 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App