Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO listing date today. Experts predict up to 25% listing gain for share allottees
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO GMP: The grey market is expecting that Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels shares may list at ₹193 per share level, say market observers
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited has been fixed on 12th February 2024. As per the information available on the official website of the BSE, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels share price will be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, 12th February 2024 in a special pre-open session.
