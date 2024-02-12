Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited has been fixed on 12th February 2024. As per the information available on the official website of the BSE, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels share price will be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, 12th February 2024 in a special pre-open session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, February 12, 2024, the equity shares of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities," the BSE notice said.

According to stock market experts, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO listing may take place at a strong premium. Experts maintained that the timing of the Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO is also praiseworthy as the hospitality industry is expecting a boom for the medium to long term due to robust demand in the industry. They said that lucky allottees may expect up to 25 percent listing gain from the book build issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

On the range in which Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels share price may open during a special pre-open session, experts said that the Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO may list in ₹185 to ₹205 per equity share.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO listing price prediction Expecting a strong debut of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels shares, Dhruv Mudaraadi, Research Analyst at StoxBox said, "Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd. IPO received a strong 63x oversubscription and we expect the stock to list at a premium of around 25 percent to the issue price of ₹155 per share. The strong subscription can be attributed to the timing of Park Hotels' IPO which strategically positions the company to capitalize on the remarkable resurgence of the hotel sector and a post-pandemic economic rebound."

Speaking on Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO listing, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO was offered at a reasonable valuations that led to strong response by primary market investors. I am expecting a strong response from secondary market investors post-listing as well. So, the stock is expected to remain in demand due to a resurgence in the hospitality industry. As Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited is an established brand in the hospitality industry and needs no introduction, trade volume is expected to remain on the higher side, which means a strong debut of shares." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asked about Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO listing price that allottees may expect, Avinash Gorakshkar said, "The public issue may list in ₹185 to ₹205 per equity share range."

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO GMP today According to market observers, shares of the Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd are available at a premium of ₹38 in the grey market today. This means Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹35. So, the grey market is expecting that Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO listing price would be around ₹193 ( ₹155 + ₹38), which is around 25 percent higher than the Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO price band of ₹147 to ₹155 per equity share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!