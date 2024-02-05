Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO opens today: GMP, review, other details. Buy or not?
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO GMP today is ₹65, say market observers
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited is going to hit the Indian primary market today. The company has fixed the Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO price band at ₹147 to ₹155 per equity share. The book build issue will remain open till 7th February 2024. The public offer is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. The hospitality company aims to raise ₹920 crore from its book-build offer.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started