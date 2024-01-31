Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO: Price band set at ₹147-155 per share; details here
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO price band is set at ₹147-155 per equity share, with the subscription period from Feb 5 to Feb 7.
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹147 to ₹155 per equity share of the face value of ₹1 each. The Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, February 5, and will close on Wednesday, February 7. The allocation to anchor investors for the Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, February 2.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started