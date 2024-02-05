Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO: Retail portion fully booked within hours of opening; check latest GMP, other details
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO has opened for subscription today. Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹147 to ₹155 per equity share of the face value of ₹1 each. Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO GMP at +60, indicates strong listing.
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO subscription status: The retail portion of the Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO was entirely booked within an hour of taking off. At 11:21 IST, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO subscription status is 46%.
