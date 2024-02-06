Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO: Check out 10 key things to know from RHP before investing
Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO, worth ₹920 crore, consists of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹600 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) aggregating up to ₹320 crore. Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, February 12.
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO has opened on Monday, February 5, and will close on Wednesday, February 7. Day 2 of the Park IPO continued to witness fantastic responses from retail and non-institutional investors, with the offer being oversubscribed. On day 1, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO subscription status was 2.53 times.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started