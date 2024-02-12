Apeejay Surrendra Park share price today made a decent debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Apeejay Surrendra Park share price was listed at ₹186 per share, 20% higher than the issue price of ₹155. On BSE , Apeejay Surrendra Park share price today was listed at ₹187 apiece, up 20.65% than the issue price.

Experts anticipated Apeejay Surrendra Park share price to list in the range of ₹185 to ₹205 per equity share.

On the third day, the Park Hotels IPO had an upbeat response from investors. Park Hotels IPO witnessed a strong response during the three-day subscription period and managed to maintain an upward trend. Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO subscription status was 59.66 times, as per BSE data.

The Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO opened for subscription on Monday, February 5, and closed on Wednesday, February 7. Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO price band was fixed in the range of ₹147 to ₹155 per equity share of the face value of ₹1 each.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO raised ₹409 crore from anchor investors on Friday, February 2. The Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO lot size was 96 equity shares and in multiples of 96 equity shares thereafter.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion was reserved equity shares aggregating up to ₹10 crore.

Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO, which is worth ₹920 crore, consists of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹600 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) aggregating up to ₹320 crore.

The company plans to use the net proceeds to fund general corporate operations as well as the return or prepayment, in full or in part, of any outstanding borrowings that the company has taken out.

Apeejay Private Ltd, promoter group selling shareholder, would be offloading shares worth ₹296 crore, RECP IV Park Hotel Investors Ltd will be selling shares worth ₹23 crore, and RECP IV Park Hotel Co-Investors Lts will be offloading shares worth ₹1 crore.

The registrar for the Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd, and the book running lead managers are JM Financial Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, and Axis Capital Limited.

Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO GMP today

Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO GMP, or grey market premium, is +38. This indicates Apeejay Surrendra Park share price were trading at a premium of ₹38 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Park Hotels share price was indicated at ₹193 apiece, which is 24.52% higher than the IPO price of ₹155.

Based on the last 17 sessions of grey market activity, today IPO GMP points upward and expects a strong listing, as per analysts at investorgain.com. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹70.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

