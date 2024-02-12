Apeejay Surrendra Park share price makes a decent debut; stock opens with 20% premium at ₹186 on NSE
Apeejay Surrendra Park share price listed at ₹186 on NSE, 20% higher than the issue price.
Apeejay Surrendra Park share price today made a decent debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Apeejay Surrendra Park share price was listed at ₹186 per share, 20% higher than the issue price of ₹155. On BSE, Apeejay Surrendra Park share price today was listed at ₹187 apiece, up 20.65% than the issue price.
