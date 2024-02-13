Aplex Solar IPO allotment to be out soon, here's how to check status

The initial public offering (IPO) of Aplex Solar closed for subscription on February 12. The small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO received a stellar reponse from investors as the issue was subscribed over 303 times on the last day of bidding. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The allotment of the Aplex Solar IPO is likely to be finalised on January 13. Those who have applied for the book build issue can check the Aplex Solar IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or the website of the official registrar of the public issue - Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

Meanwhile, the grey market premium sentiment of the Aplex Solar IPO has gone down. According to stock market observers, shares of Aplex Solar are available at a premium of ₹150 in the grey market today, February 13.

Aplex Solar IPO allotment status BSE 1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Aplex Solar IPO;

3] Enter Aplex Solar IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click on 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click on the 'Submit' button.

Your Aplex Solar IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or the Smartphone screen.

Aplex Solar IPO allotment status Skyline Financial 1] Login at direct Skyline Financial web link — https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

2] Please select one of the following options: Application Number, Demat Account Number, or PAN ID.

3] Enter the relevant information requested, such as your application number, PAN, or DPID.

4] Ensure you complete the security "captcha" by correctly entering the characters displayed.

5] Once completed, click on the "Submit" button to proceed.

6] Your allocation details will then become accessible.

For your records, consider downloading or printing the allotment status.

