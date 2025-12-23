Apollo Techno Industries IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status, review, other details in 10 points

Apollo Techno Industries IPO Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Apollo Techno Industries Ltd has opened today and will remain open until 26 December 2025. The company has declared the Apollo Techno Industries IPO price band at ₹123 to ₹130 per equity share. The public offer is proposed for listing on the BSE SME exchange. The company aims to raise ₹48 crore from this SME IPO.

Meanwhile, shares of the company are available in the grey market. According to market observers, shares of Apollo Techno Industries Ltd are available at a premium of ₹18 in the grey market today. They stated that the SME IPO has received a strong response from investors, which may have fueled grey market sentiments. The public issue was oversubscribed within a few hours of the subscription opening.

Apollo Techno Industries IPO details 1] Apollo Techno Industries IPO GMP today: According to market observers, Apollo Techno Industries IPO GMP today is ₹18, which is ₹15 higher than yesterday's Apollo Techno Industries IPO GMP of ₹15.

2] Apollo Techno Industries IPO price band: The company has declared a price band of the public issue at ₹123 to ₹130 per equity share.

3] Apollo Techno Industries IPO date: The public issue has opened today and will remain open until 26 December 2025.

4] Apollo Techno Industries IPO subscription status: By 2:50 PM on the first day of bidding, the public issue had been filled 3.37 times, the retail portion had been booked 2.96 times, the NII segment had been subscribed 5.86 times, whereas the QIB segment had been booked 1.55 times.

5] Apollo Techno Industries IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹48 crore from this SME IPO.

6] Apollo Techno Industries IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots, and one lot of the public issue comprises 1,000 company shares.

7] Apollo Techno Industries IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allocation is 27 December 2025. However, in the event of a delay due to Saturday falling on 27 December, the share allotment can be expected on 29 December 2025.

8] Apollo Techno Industries IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the public issue.

9] Apollo Techno Industries IPO lead manager: Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed the official lead manager of the public issue.

10] Apollo Techno Industries IPO listing date: The most likely date for share listing is 31 December 2025.