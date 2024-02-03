Appejay Surendra Park Hotels IPO: GMP, price, other details of upcoming IPO
Appejay Surendra Park Hotels IPO GMP today is ₹72, say market observers
Appejay Surendra Park Hotels IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Appejay Surendra Park Hotels Limited is going to hit the Indian primary market next week. The company has fixed the Appejay Surendra Park Hotels IPO price band at ₹147 to ₹155 per equity share. The book build issue will open on 5th February 2024 and will remain open till 7th February 2024. The public offer is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. The hospitality company aims to raise ₹920 crore from its book-build offer.
