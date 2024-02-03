Appejay Surendra Park Hotels IPO: GMP, price, other details of upcoming IPO

Appejay Surendra Park Hotels IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Appejay Surendra Park Hotels Limited is going to hit the Indian primary market next week. The company has fixed the Appejay Surendra Park Hotels IPO price band at ₹147 to ₹155 per equity share. The book build issue will open on 5th February 2024 and will remain open till 7th February 2024. The public offer is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. The hospitality company aims to raise ₹920 crore from its book-build offer.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Appejay Surendra Park Hotels IPO opening on Monday next week, company shares are available for trade in the gray market. According to stock market observers, shares of Appejay Surendra Park Hotels Limited are available at a premium of ₹72 in the grey market today, say market observers.

Important Appejay Surendra Park Hotels IPO details

1] Appejay Surendra Park Hotels IPO GMP: Shares of the hospitality company are available at a premium of ₹72 in the grey market today, say market observers.

2] Appejay Surendra Park Hotels IPO price: The hospitality company has a fixed price band of the public issue at ₹147 to ₹155 per equity share.

3] Appejay Surendra Park Hotels IPO date: The book build issue will open on 5th February 2024 and will remain open till 7th February 2024 i.e. from Monday to Wednesday next week.

4] Appejay Surendra Park Hotels IPO size: The hospitality company aims to raise ₹920 crore from its public offer out of which ₹600 crore is aimed through issuance of fresh shares. The rest of ₹320 crore is reserved for the OFS route.

5] Appejay Surendra Park Hotels IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the book build issue will comprise 96 company shares.

6] Appejay Surendra Park Hotels IPO allotment date: In the wake of T+3 listing rules, share allocation is most likely on 8th February 2024 i.e. on Thursday next week.

7] Appejay Surendra Park Hotels IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Appejay Surendra Park Hotels IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

9] Appejay Surendra Park Hotels IPO listing date: The public issue is expected to be listed on 12th February 2024.

Ahead of the public issue opening, the book build issue generated ₹99,49,99,870 or around ₹99.50 crore through anchor investors. The hospitality company board allotted 2,64,19,354 shares to anchor investors at ₹155 apiece.

