Applied for Go Fashion shares in IPO? What GMP signals about the issue

According to the market observers, Go Fashion IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹380, which is ₹90 down from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹470. They said that such a fall in the current nosediving market is quite expected. They said that Go Fashion IPO grey market premium has remained around ₹500 since it became available for bidding. This dip in the grey market price of Go Fashion IPO is due to the fresh selloff on Monday. They said that one should feel relieved as the fall in Go Fashion grey market price is still not to the tune of stock market fall.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}