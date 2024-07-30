The initial public offering (IPO) of Aprameya Engineering Limited garnered overwhelming interest and robust subscription. With the bidding period now concluded, investors eagerly wait for the IPO allotment, expected to be finalised today.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Aprameya Engineering Limited garnered overwhelming interest and robust subscription. With the bidding period now concluded, investors eagerly wait for the IPO allotment, expected to be finalised today.

The SME IPO, valued at ₹29.23 crore, opened for subscription on July 25 and closed on July 29, with a price band set between ₹56 and ₹58 per share.

The company will credit the equity shares on July 31 into the demat accounts of investors who have received the allotment, while those whose applications have been rejected will get the refunds on the same day. Aprameya Engineering IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as August 1, 2024.

Investors can check status online by following a few easy steps mentioned below. Step 1: Go to the IPO registrar website of Link Intime India Private Ltd. - https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2: Select the Initial Public Offering (IPO) from the menu; the name will be assigned once the allocation is finished.

Step 3: Click on the PAN, demat account, or application number to discover the current status.

Step 4: Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA for the application type.

Step 5: Add details on the method you choose in Step 3.

Step 6: Click ‘submit’ after completing the captcha.

About the IPO The Aprameya issue was entirely a fresh issue of 50.4 lakh shares. The minimum lot size for an application was 2,000 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors was ₹1.16 lakh.

The Aprameya Commodities IPO closed with overwhelming demand, with the SME issue being subscribed 192.57 times.

The IPO received bids for 64.54 crore shares against the 33.52 lakh shares on offer. Specifically, the subscription breakdown was notable across different segments: the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment saw a subscription of 90.29 times, the retail category experienced 187.88 times, and the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category was booked 339.99 times.

The company intends to utilise the proceeds of the issue to meet incremental working capital requirements (including augmentation on Long Term Working Capital) and for general corporate purposes. 50% of the net issue for QIB, 35% for retail investors, and 15% for the NII section are made up of the IPO.

Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the Aprameya Engineering IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Aprameya Engineering IPO is Hem Finlease.

Incorporated in September 2003, Aprameya Engineering Limited installs and maintains Intensive Care Units (ICU), Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU), Pediatric Intensive Care Units (PICU), Operation Theatres, and prefabricated structure wards in hospitals and medical care centres. They provide these services on a turnkey basis and also supply high-value healthcare and diagnostic equipment to private hospitals, government hospitals, and medical practitioners.

With operating margins of 10.07 percent EBITDA and 5.30% PAT, the company brings in ₹65.62 crores annually. Projects related to healthcare infrastructure accounted for 71% of income in the fiscal year 2024.