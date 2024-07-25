Aprameya Engineering IPO subscribed over 3x on the first bidding day led by QIBs; check GMP

Aprameya Engineering IPO subscription period will open on Thursday, July 25, and close on Monday, July 29. The offer, which has a face value of ₹10 per share, has established its price band between ₹56 and ₹58. At least 2,000 shares are up for bid, and multiples of those are also available.

50% of the net issue for QIB, 35% for retail investors, and 15% for the NII section are made up of the IPO.

Given that a minimum lot size of 2000 shares is required for an application, individual investors need to deposit at least ₹1.16 lakh. The minimum bidding size for HNIs is two lots, or 4000 shares, which means they must invest a total of ₹2.32 lakh at the higher price range.

Since its founding in September 2003, Aprameya Engineering Limited has supplied high-quality medical equipment and infrastructure for healthcare facilities. This includes installing, configuring, and maintaining operating rooms, intensive care units (ICUs), neonatal ICUs, pediatric ICUs, and prefabricated structural wards in hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

Its hospital infrastructure projects brought in around ₹235 crore in income between FY21 and FY24. Since 2020, it has constructed over 2000 Critical Care beds. Its clientele is drawn from all around India and includes medical experts, diagnostic centers, AIIMS, government and private hospitals, and more. The business constructed, built, and commissioned 175 dialysis units at government-run hospitals throughout Rajasthan in FY-23, with a project value of ₹31.43 crores.

With operating margins of 10.07% EBITDA and 5.30% PAT, the company brings in ₹65.62 crores annually. Projects related to healthcare infrastructure accounted for 71% of income in the fiscal year 2024.

Aprameya Engineering IPO subscription status Aprameya Engineering IPO subscription status is 3.28 times, on day 1, so far.

The retail portion was subscribed 1.72 times, and NII portion was booked 1.33 times. The QIB portion booked 7.49 times.

The company has received bids for 1,10,10,000 shares against 33,52,000 shares on offer, at 16:28 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Aprameya Engineering IPO details The Aprameya Engineering IPO, valued ₹29.23 crore, includes a fresh issuance of 5,040,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no "offer for sale" component.

The company intends to use the proceeds of the offering for general corporate objectives as well as to meet the needs for additional working capital, which will include raising long-term working capital.

Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager and Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the Aprameya Engineering IPO.

Aprameya Engineering IPO GMP today Aprameya Engineering IPO GMP is +10. This indicates Aprameya Engineering share price were trading at a premium of ₹10 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Aprameya Engineering expected listing price was ₹68 per share, 17.24% more than the IPO price of ₹58, taking into account the top end of the IPO pricing band and the existing premium on the grey market.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.'