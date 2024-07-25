Aprameya Engineering IPO subscribed over 3x on the first bidding day led by QIBs; check GMP

  • Aprameya Engineering IPO opens on July 25 with a price band of 56-58 per share. The company specialises in healthcare infrastructure projects and has no similar competitors in India.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published25 Jul 2024, 04:36 PM IST
Aprameya Engineering IPO: The initial public offering of Aprameya Engineering Ltd will commence for subscription from Thursday, July 25 and end on Monday, July 29.
Aprameya Engineering IPO: The initial public offering of Aprameya Engineering Ltd will commence for subscription from Thursday, July 25 and end on Monday, July 29. (https://www.aelhealth.com/)

Aprameya Engineering IPO subscription period will open on Thursday, July 25, and close on Monday, July 29. The offer, which has a face value of 10 per share, has established its price band between 56 and 58. At least 2,000 shares are up for bid, and multiples of those are also available.

50% of the net issue for QIB, 35% for retail investors, and 15% for the NII section are made up of the IPO.

Given that a minimum lot size of 2000 shares is required for an application, individual investors need to deposit at least 1.16 lakh. The minimum bidding size for HNIs is two lots, or 4000 shares, which means they must invest a total of 2.32 lakh at the higher price range.

Since its founding in September 2003, Aprameya Engineering Limited has supplied high-quality medical equipment and infrastructure for healthcare facilities. This includes installing, configuring, and maintaining operating rooms, intensive care units (ICUs), neonatal ICUs, pediatric ICUs, and prefabricated structural wards in hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

Also Read | Aprameya Engineering IPO to open tomorrow; price band set at ₹56-58 apiece

Its hospital infrastructure projects brought in around 235 crore in income between FY21 and FY24. Since 2020, it has constructed over 2000 Critical Care beds. Its clientele is drawn from all around India and includes medical experts, diagnostic centers, AIIMS, government and private hospitals, and more. The business constructed, built, and commissioned 175 dialysis units at government-run hospitals throughout Rajasthan in FY-23, with a project value of 31.43 crores.

With operating margins of 10.07% EBITDA and 5.30% PAT, the company brings in 65.62 crores annually. Projects related to healthcare infrastructure accounted for 71% of income in the fiscal year 2024.

Also Read | S A Tech Software India IPO price band set at ₹56 - 59 per share

Aprameya Engineering IPO subscription status

Aprameya Engineering IPO subscription status is 3.28 times, on day 1, so far.

The retail portion was subscribed 1.72 times, and NII portion was booked 1.33 times. The QIB portion booked 7.49 times.

The company has received bids for 1,10,10,000 shares against 33,52,000 shares on offer, at 16:28 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

 

Also Read | Chetana Education IPO booked over 8x on day 2 on robust retail demand

Aprameya Engineering IPO details

The Aprameya Engineering IPO, valued 29.23 crore, includes a fresh issuance of 5,040,000 equity shares with a face value of 10. There is no "offer for sale" component.

The company intends to use the proceeds of the offering for general corporate objectives as well as to meet the needs for additional working capital, which will include raising long-term working capital.

Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager and Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the Aprameya Engineering IPO.

Also Read | Manglam Infra and Engineering IPO subscribed 33 times so far on day 2

Aprameya Engineering IPO GMP today

Aprameya Engineering IPO GMP is +10. This indicates Aprameya Engineering share price were trading at a premium of 10 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Aprameya Engineering expected listing price was 68 per share, 17.24% more than the IPO price of 58, taking into account the top end of the IPO pricing band and the existing premium on the grey market.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.'

Also Read | Sanstar IPO allotment finalised; here’s how to check status

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 04:36 PM IST
HomeMarketsIPOAprameya Engineering IPO subscribed over 3x on the first bidding day led by QIBs; check GMP

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

176.85
03:53 PM | 25 JUL 2024
8.1 (4.8%)

Bharat Electronics

301.30
03:59 PM | 25 JUL 2024
1.15 (0.38%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

326.00
03:59 PM | 25 JUL 2024
11 (3.49%)

NTPC

392.05
03:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
-0.5 (-0.13%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Data Patterns India

3,391.95
03:47 PM | 25 JUL 2024
307.6 (9.97%)

Jyothy Labs

547.15
03:53 PM | 25 JUL 2024
39.2 (7.72%)

Tata Motors DVR

747.10
03:47 PM | 25 JUL 2024
45.6 (6.5%)

Tata Motors

1,091.05
03:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
63.4 (6.17%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,295.00-117.00
    Chennai
    70,534.00-182.00
    Delhi
    70,672.00-44.00
    Kolkata
    70,672.00-44.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.03
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue